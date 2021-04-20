CSX Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1 By Investing.com



CSX Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q1



Investing.com – CSX (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

CSX announced earnings per share of $0.93 on revenue of $2.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9613 on revenue of $2.79B.

CSX shares are up 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.80% from its 52 week high of $101.35 set on April 20. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 6.97% from the start of the year.

CSX shares lost 2.52% in after-hours trade following the report.

CSX follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

CSX’s report follows an earnings missed by Carnival ADS on April 7, who reported EPS of $-1.78 on revenue of $26M, compared to forecasts EPS of $-1.68 on revenue of $26M.

Delta Air Lines had missed expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $-3.55 on revenue of $4.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $-3.13 on revenue of $3.94B.

