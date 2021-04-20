Crypto Data Aggregator CoinGecko Launches ‘NFT Spotlight’ By CoinQuora



Crypto Data Aggregator CoinGecko Launches ‘NFT Spotlight’



CoinGecko launched ‘NFT Spotlight’ on April 19, 2020.

Artists struggled in bridging the gap between clients and sellers.

CoinGecko decided to close the gap with NFT.

The world’s largest independent digital currency data aggregator CoinGecko launched ‘NFT Spotlight’ on April 19, 2020, to close the gap with Non Fungible Token (NFT), according to a blog post.

The big-ticket NFT available for auction is a 1/1 piece by the artist and Tesla’s senior digital design modeler. Added to this, all returns post charges will be given to charity. The following pieces will be won by means of a lucky draw, or raffle, utilizing CoinGecko candies as passage tokens.

However, the announcement of the lucky draw will come later. All proceeds will go to minting fees, with the remaining to be donated to Mint.AF, a community project developed to grow support for NFT artists globally.

Moreover, Non Fungible Tokens have exploded in many ways and conceivably none bigger than the art world. Even more, NFT art allows both artists and buyers access to each other that didn’t exist before. For instance, unknown artists see their sales increase while amateur collectors are able to increase their portfolios.

Artist Sven Eberwein Partners with CoinGecko

Artists struggled in bridging the gap between clients and sellers. However, data aggregator CoinGecko has decided to close the gap with NFT. Notably, Sven Eberwein is the first artist to partner with CoinGecko.

Moreover, Eberwein stays at the forefront of NFTs. In addition, he is the first artist to have their work introduced on $MEME. More so, his aim is to develop a world by reducing carbon emissions utilizing the offset credits.

Artists namely Beeple and Damian Hurst are already making a major impact through NFTs. Furthermore, Beeple has the highest selling NFT ever. His piece “Everyday: the First 5000 Days” sold for $69 million at Christie’s Auction House. It is the third elevated selling piece of art of any living artist.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

