Crypto Bull Run Is Not Yet Over Says Crypto Analyst By CoinQuora



Crypto Bull Run Is Not Yet Over Says Crypto Analyst



Lark Davis says the crypto bull run is not over yet.

According to Davis, the crypto bull run will eventually end.

The crypto market recently crashed spurring mass liquidations.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis has tweeted that he is optimistic about the current crypto bull run. Davis added that the crypto bull run is not yet over, rather, it will eventually end at a certain point.

In a post, Davis asked the Twitter community if the crypto bull run ended today, how will they be. Moreover, Davis said if they wouldn’t be ok, then they have to act together because the bull run will surely end eventually.

If the bull run ended today would you be ok? If not then you had better get your act together, because the good news is that the bull run is not over, but it will end at some point. #crypto — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) April 20, 2021

However, many people became curious about Davis’ tweet. Replying to the tweet, people asked Davis to specifically define the state of being ok. Also, others replied that a lot more traders are going to lose their holdings at the end of the bull run.

What is more, others also stated that if they consistently get a notice on when the bull run will end, they will not be very surprised when it actually happens.

The crypto market recently crashed sending shock waves through the entire market. As a result, some investors liquidated their holdings.

Not only this, Davis recently held a Twitter survey where he asked the Twitterverse whether the crypto bull run is over, or if it is just a correction.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora