Criticism mounts over government’s milkshake consent video

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino have both blasted a Federal Government education campaign aimed at teaching consent to school-aged children.

Ms Mitchell described the $7.8 million ‘Respect Matters’ campaign – which uses examples related to tacos, milkshakes and going for a swim to talk about consent – as “pretty woeful”.

Meanwhile, Mr Merlino branded the videos “cringeworthy” and “confusing”.

In one of the videos produced for the campaign, a boy and girl are seen drinking a milkshake, before the girl smears the milkshake in the boy’s face.

“This is what we call moving the line,” a narrator says.

“When a person imposes their will on you, it’s as if they were moving the ‘yes’ line over the ‘maybe zone’ or the end zone, ignoring your rich inner world and violating your individual freedoms and rights.

“Moving the line is at least disrespectful and at worst abusive.”

Speaking to reporters about the campaign earlier today, Ms Mitchell said: “I think it’s a missed opportunity about an issue that is really important…They want it to be explicit…I don’t really see the benefit of a milkshake or a taco metaphor.”

“I’ve got to be frank with you, I was pretty disappointed,” Acting Premier James Merlino said of the video.

“It was confusing. It was cringeworthy, it did not hit the mark.”

Mr Merlino said he won’t be recommending them to Victorian schools.

Advertising expert Dee Madigan described the milkshake video as “six minutes of WTF” in an appearance on Today.

“If you’re talking to teenagers the last thing you want to do is treat them like they’re little children,” Madigan, who has worked on Labor election campaigns in the past, said.

“You know, a milkshake analogy and smearing it over the face is just – it is weird, but the weirdest thing is they’ve made the female the abuser and we know statistically, that is highly unlikely.

“After everything we’ve seen in Canberra, to make the woman the problem, just seems tone deaf.”

Madigan said the government needed to completely needed to rethink their campaign strategy.

“A whole video about sexual assault and consent that doesn’t mention the word “sex” just seems crazy,” she said.

“Treat a 16-year-old or a 15-year-old like they’re not an idiot, because they’re not. And talk to them about actual body parts and what this means and what that means. Have a really open, honest discussion with them.

The Federal Government said it has not ruled out changes to its controversial new consent campaign.

The Department of Education told Today it will work with stakeholders to refine the content in some videos.

It said the content in the videos are designed to deal with broader issues of consent while other videos directly deal with consenting to sex.