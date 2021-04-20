Cream Finance launches $1.5M bug bounty to improve DeFi security By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized lending protocol Cream Finance is backing another major effort to improve the security of decentralized finance.

On Tuesday, Cream Finance announced a new security campaign in collaboration with several DeFi platforms like Immunefi, Armor and DeFiSafety to bring stronger security to its protocol and the wider DeFi ecosystem.