Cream Finance launches $1.5M bug bounty to improve DeFi security By Cointelegraph

Cream Finance launches $1.5M bug bounty to improve DeFi security
Decentralized lending protocol Cream Finance is backing another major effort to improve the security of decentralized finance.
On Tuesday, Cream Finance announced a new security campaign in collaboration with several DeFi platforms like Immunefi, Armor and DeFiSafety to bring stronger security to its protocol and the wider DeFi ecosystem.
