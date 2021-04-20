Home Business Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson gets two-game PED suspension By Reuters

Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson gets two-game PED suspension By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. NFL: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended without pay for the first two games in 2021 for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday.

Robinson, 25, had 20 tackles in four games (three starts) in his first season with the Cowboys in 2020.

He missed the entire 2019 season after being suspended for the first 10 weeks for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson is entering the second year of a two-year, $1.815 million contract with Dallas and is due to earn $990,000 in 2021, per Spotrac.

He will be allowed to participate in offseason and preseason activities.

A fourth-round pick by San Francisco in the 2016 NFL Draft, the LSU product has recorded 85 tackles and two interceptions in 42 games (18 starts) with the 49ers (2016-17), New York Jets (2017-18) and Cowboys.

(Field Level Media)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©