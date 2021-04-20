Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson gets two-game PED suspension By Reuters



© Reuters. NFL: Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys



Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended without pay for the first two games in 2021 for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday.

Robinson, 25, had 20 tackles in four games (three starts) in his first season with the Cowboys in 2020.

He missed the entire 2019 season after being suspended for the first 10 weeks for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson is entering the second year of a two-year, $1.815 million contract with Dallas and is due to earn $990,000 in 2021, per Spotrac.

He will be allowed to participate in offseason and preseason activities.

A fourth-round pick by San Francisco in the 2016 NFL Draft, the LSU product has recorded 85 tackles and two interceptions in 42 games (18 starts) with the 49ers (2016-17), New York Jets (2017-18) and Cowboys.

(Field Level Media)