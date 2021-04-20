Corn tops $6 a bushel, soy at 7-year high on tightening supplies

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures climbed to their highest in nearly eight years on Tuesday and soybean futures neared a seven-year high as tightening supplies supported cash markets and attracted speculative buying, analysts said.

Worries about dry conditions curbing corn yields in Brazil and cold weather slowing germination of the 2021 U.S. crop added support.

Wheat futures followed the firm trend as freezing temperatures in the U.S. Plains this week threatened developing winter wheat crops.

As of 12:32 p.m. CDT (1732 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May corn was up 16-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 per bushel after reaching $6.11-3/4, the highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active contract since June 2013.

CBOT July soybeans were up 23-1/2 cents at $14.60 a bushel after rising to $14.71-1/2, the highest for a most-active soybean contract since June 2014. CBOT July wheat was up 10-1/2 cents at $6.64-1/4 a bushel.

Life-of-contract highs were set in corn, soybean and wheat, as well as several soybean oil contracts.

Nearby futures posted the biggest advances in each of those markets, gaining against back months on signs of dwindling U.S. stockpiles.

“That is certainly showing up in the cash markets, with the basis that continue to ratchet higher as a sign of tightening supply. You see it in the spreads today,” said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates.