Copper slips as virus resurgence dampens risk appetite

Copper fell on Wednesday on concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar limited losses.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,340 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7% to 68,870 yuan ($10,597.34) a tonne.

The dollar hovered just above a seven-week low versus its major rivals, with subdued U.S. bond yields reducing the currency’s yield appeal.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Peru’s presidential front-runner has proposed nationalizing mining and redrafting the Andean country’s Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world’s no. 2 copper producer that could put upward pressure on prices of the red metal.

* The World Bank expects global commodity prices to stay firm around current levels this year after recovering in the first quarter buoyed by strong economic growth.

