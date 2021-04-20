Computer Retail Firm Newegg Now Accepting DOGE for Payment By CoinQuora



Computer Retail Firm Newegg Now Accepting DOGE for Payment



Newegg has just announced it will start accepting Dogecoin for payments.

The company’s support is great news for the coin’s general acceptance.

Dogecoin has increased in value by 465% in the last week.

Online computer parts retail company Newegg has just started accepting Dogecoin for payments. The company shared the news from its official Twitter account recently.

We are now accepting #dogecoin as an official payment method via BitPay. Simply click “Edit” in the payment section during checkout, select @BitPay, and complete your transaction. Happy #DogeDay to all, let’s share the good news https://t.co/Fht42HlwTi pic.twitter.com/VoBKip1nqQ — Newegg (@Newegg) April 20, 2021

The announcement followed just hours after they tweeted that they were considering Dogecoin as a payment option. They asked followers to retweet if they agreed and received a great response.

Will Elon Buy From Newegg?

Not just this, but the computer parts retailer also tried to profit off of DOGE’s popularity with Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk. They tagged him and asked if he’d buy from Newegg once they started taking Dogecoin payments. The CEO has yet to respond to this.

Newegg is one of the earliest crypto-accepting companies and is also a great supporter of the industry. In fact, it added as a payment option as early as 2014.

Dogecoin on Its Way to the Moon

The addition of Dogecoin to the website’s payment options will boost the currency’s practical use potential greatly. It will also help change the idea that Dogecoin is merely a joke or a meme coin.

This is great news for DOGE, especially in the middle of its recent price rally. Even though critics have cited it as a bubble waiting to burst, moves like Newegg’s support will help the crypto hold its position as well as inspire further confidence. It is also likely that this has a huge part in further raising Dogecoin’s value.

Although originally released as a joke coin, acceptance by large companies will force people to start taking DOGE seriously. Most notably, amid the current crypto market decline for all major coins, DOGE has continued its upward trend. It rose by more than 465% in just the last week.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

