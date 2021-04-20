Coles Tasmanian Smoked Salmon 150g pack recalled for wrong use-by date

Coles has issued a recall on a popular salmon product due to the wrong use-by date being printed on it.

The Coles Tasmanian Smoked Salmon 150g packet is available online, in Coles stores across Western Australia and all stores in Victoria except Mildura.

The packets in question were incorrectly labelled with a use-by date of April 7, 2023 instead of May 7, 2021.

While the item is still in date, anyone who purchased a packet with the April 7, 2023 use-by date should not consume it after May 7 this year.

Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.