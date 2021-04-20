China’s Xi to attend climate change summit at Biden’s invitation By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the U.S.-led climate change summit on April 22 at the invitation of President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Xi will attend the summit via video and will deliver a speech, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the foreign ministry, said in a statement.

Biden has invited dozens of world leaders to join the summit, with the United States expected to soon deliver a new pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions after rejoining the 2015 Paris pact abandoned by the Trump administration.

