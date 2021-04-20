China’s crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump

Article content

BEIJING — China’s crude oil imports from

top supplier Saudi Arabia rose 8.8% in March from a year

earlier, driven by strong demand and as shipments delayed due to

a port congestion finally arrived.

Imports from the United Arab Emirates also rose again, up

86%, as some Iranian barrels were believed to have slipped in.

Shipments from Saudi Arabia were 7.84 million tonnes,

equivalent to 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd), data issued by

China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That was higher than 1.7 million bpd a year earlier, but

below imports of 1.94 million bpd in February.

Saudi Arabia retained its position as China’s biggest crude

oil supplier for a seventh consecutive month.

Ports at China’s oil refining hub Shandong experienced

congestion for a few weeks over January and February, slowing

oil arrivals.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose 6% in March to

1.75 million bpd from a year ago, but slipped from 1.91 million

bpd in February.

Analysts from Refinitiv expect arrivals from Saudi Arabia to

further drop in April given a voluntary supply cut of 1 million

bpd by the producer and increasing prices of Arab light crude

for the Asian market.

Appetite of spot oil would turn to more price competitive