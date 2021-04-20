Cheryl Burke Apologizes to ‘DWTS’ Partner Ian Ziering for Being ‘Inconsiderate’ and ‘Nasty’

ABC/Carol Kaelson

Back in 2016, the professional dancer shared in an interview that the ‘Sharknado’ alum was her partner that she hated the most, insinuating that she’d ‘rather slit my wrists’ than dance with him again.

AceShowbiz –

Cheryl Burke is wanting to make amends with Ian Ziering, her past “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity partner. The professional dancer revealed in an episode of her podcast “Pretty Messed Up” that she regretted her pasty nasty comments on the actor.

“The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering. I was completely out of line a few years ago, and I did a podcast where they were asking me who my favorite partner was and who did I hate the most,” so Cheryl shared on Monday, April 19. “And I answered Ian Ziering, and I said something along the lines of ‘I’d rather slit my wrists than dance with Ian Ziering again.’ ”

The 36-year-old went on to say, “There’s no excuse. No matter if it was a joke or not, I know it hurt him and I know it hurt his family. It was a big deal.” Cheryl also admitted that she was “truly am so sorry for being so inconsiderate and just talking trying to get a reaction and putting him as my punching bag.”

“I took it to that next level of nastiness. I was so nasty,” she acknowledged. “And I’m here to publicly apologize to Ian and his family … I lost a lot of respect for myself. It haunts me till this day.”

Back in 2007, Cheryl and Ian made it to the semifinal in season 4 of the hit ABC dancing competition show. Following the end of the season, Cheryl opened up about her displease working with the “Sharknado” star.

During her appearance on “Allegedly” in April 2016, Cheryl said of the 57-year-old actor, “That’s the true colors that they didn’t show on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Think of spending time with that for, like, eight to 10 hours a day, seven days a week, for three months.”

She continued ranting, “It made me want to slit my wrists. I was, like, crying to the executives. I was like, ‘Is there any way to please just eliminate us?’ They’re like, ‘We can’t. We can’t do that.’ And I swear, every time I asked, we just kept going. We would last till the end.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” vet, meanwhile, never publicly addressed Cheryl’s diss.