Chance the Rapper and Dr. Anthony Fauci to Headline Virtual OZY Fest 2021

The festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID pandemic, will be back in May with Big Freedia, Marc Rebillet and Kat Cunning among the performers, and Malcolm Gladwell among the speakers.

Chance the Rapper, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Malcolm Gladwell will be the eclectic headliners at the online OZY Fest next month (May 2021).

The festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic, will feature entertainment, interactive experiences and conversations with leaders and influencers.

Big Freedia, Marc Rebillet and Kat Cunning will join Chance among the performers, while comedians Tig Notaro, Maz Jobrani and Aida Rodriguez will provide a little light relief, and “thought leaders” and game changers Fauci, Mark Cuban, Condoleezza Rice, Gladwell, Jim Cramer, Revd. Al Sharpton, and Deepak Chopra will add a little perspective and a few life lessons.

The festival will be livestreamed to the Carlos Watson Show YouTube Channel on May 15 and 16.

OZY Fest has previously been held in New York City’s Central Park with guests including John Legend, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, Padma Lakshmi and Joe Biden.

The virtual festival will be streamed live, with two simultaneous virtual stages between 5 P.M. and 9 P.M. ET offering a combination of “live music and comedy performance, thought leadership, and interactive programming”.

“We are so excited to be bringing OZY Fest back,” says OZY COO and co-founder Samir Rao. “Virtual events and festivals have been hit and miss over the trying past year, but OZY Fest is going to take things to the next level, with the most interactive virtual experience of all time. OZY Fest won’t disappoint if you’re as tired of Zoom as we are.”

The theme of OZY Fest 2021 is Reset America, with organizers hoping to host conversations to “reimagine how democracy, racial justice, education and more should work in the 21st century.”

More information can be found here: OZY Fest Official Site.