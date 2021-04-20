Chadwick Boseman’s Death Makes Me Think About My Own Legacy

Walt Disney Pictures

The ‘Creed’ actor opens up about the impact of his ‘Black Panther’ co-star’s passing from cancer last year on the way he sees life, saying it makes him think a lot more about his own legacy.

Michael B. Jordan doesn’t want to take things for granted after Chadwick Boseman‘s death.

The actor admitted he’s been thinking more about his own “legacy” since his “Black Panther” co-star died of cancer last year (20) and he’s now more focused on his own goals.

He told Men’s Health U.K., “I do think about legacy a lot. What I leave behind is something that I think about a lot.”

“This past year has brought a lot of that to the forefront of my brain. Everybody’s had their share of loss in one way or another. I lost a friend in Chadwick.”

“There are a lot of things that I want to accomplish, and I know time is limited and life is short. I try to not take it for granted. It’s really made me focus on that.”

Michael has also been thinking more about the roles he takes on, and the importance of signing up for films like “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Thomas Crown Affair” with parts which weren’t written specifically for Black actors.

He explained, “You take these roles that aren’t written specifically for (you) because they have a platform, and you inject yourself and your experience into the character.”

“That’s the Trojan horse. Until this past year or so, that was a lot harder to do.

“We’re in this moment in time where I think, now more than ever, places are looking for that, because if not, there are ramifications (and) criticism.”