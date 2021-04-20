CEO of S.Africa’s Absa leaves over strategy dispute after 15 months

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — Absa Chief Executive Daniel Mminele has stepped down, the bank said on Tuesday, a shock departure just 15 months into his post that sent shares in one of Africa’s biggest lenders down as much as 5%.

Mminele, a former deputy central bank governor who took the reins at Absa from long-time boss Maria Ramos in January 2020, was tasked with delivering on a turnaround strategy that had largely been laid down prior to his arrival.

Mminele, who will be replaced on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Jason Quinn, is leaving after disagreements with the board about strategy and culture change, Absa said, after earlier announcing that the board was in talks with him about his departure.

Absa has been trying to improve performance since splitting from its former British parent Barclays in 2017. Its efforts have in the past year begun bearing fruit, with the bank winning back lost market share in key products like mortgages.

Differences of opinion were delaying the pace of change, Absa Chairwoman Wendy Lucas-Bull told Reuters in an interview.

“When you’ve got uncertainty at the top you can’t drive things at pace, and the longer that that continued the more we were putting the business at risk,” she said.