Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.274147 by 20:21 (00:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $40.561971B, or 1.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.267344 to $1.278270 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.2%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.826208B or 2.11% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0791 to $1.5180 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 18.14% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,637.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.78% on the day.

was trading at $2,345.73 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.57%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,055.225737B or 50.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $269.738776B or 13.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.