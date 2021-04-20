Cardano and Polkadot extend staked capitalization dominance By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cardano and Polkadot extend staked capitalization dominance

The stakes have been upped for and Polkadot, with the two networks continuing to dominate the staked capitalization rankings.

According to data from StakingRewards, Cardano is currently the top blockchain in terms of staked value, with roughly $26.4 billion worth of Cardano (ADA) allocated to securing the network. With Cardano’s entire capitalization tagging $36.6 billion, 73% of circulating ADA are being staked.

Top 10 staking assets by staked capitalization: StakingRewards