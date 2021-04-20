Candace Cameron Bure Insists ‘Nobody’s Heartbroken’ Though Son’s Engagement Was Called Off

Instagram

Less than eight months after her eldest son Lev Bure proposed to Taylor Hutchison, the former ‘Fuller House’ star announces that the former couple made ‘mutual decision’ to cancel wedding plans.

AceShowbiz –

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken out about her son’s broken engagement. The plans for Lev Valerievich Bure and Taylor Hutchison’s wedding had come to a screeching halt less than eight months after they got engaged, but the former “Fuller House” star insisted “nobody’s heartbroken.”

The 45-year-old actress got candid about Lev’s relationship status during a virtual interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, April 14. When asked about her son’s upcoming wedding, she jokingly replied, “Sorry, You didn’t get the memo?” She went on to spill, “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”





Elaborating further, Candace assured that her son is doing great despite his broken engagement. The “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” star further claimed that there are no hard feelings shared between the former couple. “It was a mutual decision, so nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” she told the publication.

Revelation about Lev’s broken engagement came months after Candace’s eldest son proposed to his girlfriend Taylor. In August 2020, the “Switched for Christmas” actress announced the exciting news via Instagram. “She said YES!” the actress gushed in the caption alongside a deleted Instagram photo of Lev going down on one knee asking the big question to Taylor.

Three months afterward, Candace told Us Weekly how she felt towards Lev and Taylor. At that time, she wished that she could be “the best mother-in-law-in town” and “the hot grandma.” She also told the outlet, “We love them unconditionally. We will want to be a part of [their] lives, want to be a part of the grandkids’ lives. I don’t want to do anything to rock the boat. I just want to be there to support.”

Candace herself was just 20 years old when she tied the knot with husband Valeri Bure. The “Finding Normal” star first met the former NHL star at a charity hockey game after being introduced by her “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier. In addition to Lev, she shares 22-year-old Natasha and 19-year-old Maksim with the professional hockey player.