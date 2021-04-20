BTS Join Forces With McDonald’s for One-of-a-Kind Menu Deal

Twitter/Instagram

The K-pop superstars’ meal will feature 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, inspired by their favorite foods from the fast food chain.

AceShowbiz –

K-pop superstars BTS have landed their own personalized meal deal at McDonald’s. The “Dynamite” hitmakers have teamed up with bosses at the fast food giant to offer fans around the world their go-to order at a special price this spring (2021).

The BTS Meal features 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, inspired by their favorite foods from McDonald’s in the group’s native South Korea.

Customers have the options to order this one-of-a-kind menu in restaurants and drive-thrus. They can also place an order through contactless mobile order in the McDonald’s app or through the chain’s delivery service, McDelivery.

In a statement, BTS label officials at Big Hit Music say, “The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world.”

Morgan Flatley, chief marketing officer for McDonald’s USA, adds in a statement, “We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month.”

The meal deal will be offered to fans worldwide from May 26. Nearly 50 countries will be making available this celebrity signature order during May and June.

BTS are the latest stars to have their menu picks turned into a meal deal at McDonald’s – brand chiefs previously collaborated on similar offers with rapper Travis Scott (II) and Latin artist J Balvin.

The boy group, who is also known as Bangtan Boys, comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.