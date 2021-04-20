Britain must respect Northern Ireland protocol, Germany says By Reuters

© Reuters. European Parliament debates COVID-19 vaccine strategy
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Tuesday urged Britain to adhere to the entire Brexit divorce agreement after the European Union started legal action over London’s unilateral actions in Northern Ireland.
“It remains crucial that all parts of the withdrawal agreement are fully implemented, including the protocol on Northern Ireland,” German Europe Minister Michael Roth said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.
The rules agreed in the protocol are key to preserving the achievements of the peace process in Northern Ireland, he told reporters.
“Now we need to agree on a binding timeline for the full implementation of the protocol,” Roth said.
