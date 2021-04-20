BOJ warns low rates, structural woes to hurt banks even after pandemic subsides By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday low interest rates and structural factors will continue to weigh on financial institutions’ profits even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
“Japan’s financial system remains stable as a whole,” even though the pandemic is inflicting huge damage to the economy, the BOJ said in a semi-annual report analysing the country’s banking system.
