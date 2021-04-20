Bitfarms estimates Argentinian facility will reduce BTC mining costs by 45% By Cointelegraph

Home Business Bitfarms estimates Argentinian facility will reduce BTC mining costs by 45% By...

Bitfarms estimates Argentinian facility will reduce BTC mining costs by 45%

Matilda Colman
Canadian mining firm Bitfarms has updated its plans for expansion in South America, revealing it has secured an eight-year contract to draw up to 210 megawatts, or MW, of electricity for $0.022 per kilowatt-hour, or kWh.

According to an April 19 announcement, Bitfarms has made significant progress in solidifying the terms for its Argentinian operation since first signing a non-binding memorandum to build a 60 MW power plant in October 2020.