Billie Eilish Caught on Camera Getting Cozy With Matthew Tyler Vorce

The ‘Therefore I Am’ hitmaker sparks romance rumors with the actor after the two of them were photographed enjoying a weekend stroll in Santa Barbara, California.

AceShowbiz –

Pop sensation Billie Eilish has sparked rumors of a romance with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The “Therefore I Am” hitmaker was photographed enjoying a weekend (April 17 to 18) stroll with Vorce in Santa Barbara, California, where they stopped at a cafe to grab some coffee. The two were joined by her pet pit bull Shark during the outing.

In the images, obtained by the New York Post, Eilish appeared to rest her head on his shoulder as they waited for their order, while Vorce wrapped an arm around the singer, who was dressed casually in a black Snoop Dogg hoodie and matching bike shorts, with her new platinum blonde hair clearly visible.

<br />

Eilish and Vorce have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship, but the tabloid attention was seemingly enough for the actor to switch the settings of his Instagram account to private.

The teenage star previously dated Brandon Quention Adams, who performs under the stage name 7:AMP, but they split in 2019. In her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry“, she explained about their breakup, “I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair.”

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super-excited about things the other person couldn’t care less about. There was a lack of effort,” she went on to reason. “Like dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me and you don’t.”

Though so, the Grammy winner admitted that she had it hard because of her feeling. ” ‘Cause I’m not over him. I didn’t find someone else,” she explained. “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow. I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time.’ ”