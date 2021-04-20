Billie Eilish and BTS Score Nominations for 2021 Webby Awards

The ‘Bellyache’ singer and the Bangtan Boys are among the nominees for the upcoming Webby Awards along with the likes of John Mayer, Trevor Noah, Cardi B, and Meghan Thee Stallion.
AceShowbiz –
Billie Eilish and BTS are among the stars in the running for the 2021 Webby Awards.
The “bad guy” singer will compete for Viral, General Video (Video) for her annual Vanity Fair chat, titled, “Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year“, while BTS’ “Map of the Soul ON:E” online concert has earned them a nod for Music, General (Virtual & Remote), a category which also includes the “Diplo vs. The World DJ” battle.
John Mayer, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and comedians Trevor Noah and James Corden are also shortlisted for prizes, as well as Jennifer Garner, who is recognised for her virtual cooking series.
The annual ceremony, which is organised by officials at the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and honours excellence online across a variety of fields, will be hosted by actress Jameela Jamil on 18 May.
Fans can tune into the virtual event at WebbyAwards.com.
Some of the nominees are as follows:
Best Individual Episode, Science & Education (Podcasts):
- “America Dissected: Coronavirus” – Crooked Media
- “Liar, Liar: How to Raise an Honest Child in a Post-truth Society” – GreatSchools.org
- “Prognosis: Coronavirus” – Loud Tree Media
- “Dope Labs” – Spotify Studios
- “Should This Exist – The Deepfake Detective” – WaitWhat
Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video):
- “Best Ever Food Review Show“
- “La Rosalia” – Cut+Run
- “Megan Thee Stallion: The New York Time” – Cut+Run
- Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post
Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal
Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote):
- “CLIMATE EMERGENCY INTERACTIVE – University of the Arts London – UNIT9” – Martin Percy
- “The Uncensored Library” – MediaMonks B.V.
- “One World: Together at Home” – Global Citizen
- “Vote with Us” – Future Coalition
- “Invisible Hate” – m ss ng p eces
Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features):
- “2020 MTV Video Music Awards” – Stan Cam
- “Meeting Intruders” – B-reel
- “Red Rocks Unpaused” – Madwell
- “Artificial” – 96Next
- “She Can STEM Concert” – Deloitte Digital
Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features):
- Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM
- Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music
- ComplexLand – Jam3
- Adobe MAX – Adobe
- 2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.
Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features):
- “RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations” – Edelman
- “Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert” – Markham Group
- “Honor Her Wish” – Markham Group
- “Black Entrepreneurs Day” – RMG
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show” – Comedy Central Digital
Branded Content, Politics & Advocacy (Advertising, Media & PR):
- “AOC ‘Systemic Change’” – The Win Company
- “Biden Island” – Giant Spoon
- “Shining City on a Hill” – Eleven Films
- “Slate Studios and Firefox: The Activist’s Playbook“- Slate
- “The Social Dilemma” – Exposure Labs
Branded Content, Auto & Auto Services (Advertising, Media & PR):
- “John Mayer Goes Outside” – Atlantic Re:think
- “Features Film” – David&Goliath
- “Ford Expert in 0-60” – BBDO New York
- “Emotions by Lexus” – Quartz
- “Porsche & Star Wars: The Designer Alliance” – Cramer-Krasselt
Public Service & Activism (Video):
- “Sincerely, Camille” – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
- “Unpack That” – The Root
- “A Gift of Joy” – Unanimous Media
- GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD
- “Disability Demands Justice” – Ford Foundation
Music, General (Virtual & Remote):
- “Diplo vs. The World” – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- “Adult Swim Festival goes global” – Adult Swim
- “She Can STEM Concert” – Deloitte Digital
- “Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk” – Moses Sumney
- Kiswe Powers BTS‘ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide
Humor, General (Social):
- “Stephen Colbert at Home” – ViacomCBS Digital
- Comedy Central” – Comedy Central Digital
- “Fail Army Facebook” – Jukin Media
- “Comments by Celebs” – Metro Public Relations
- “The Daily Show Twitter” – Comedy Central Digital