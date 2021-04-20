Billie Eilish and BTS Score Nominations for 2021 Webby Awards

WENN/Facebook

The ‘Bellyache’ singer and the Bangtan Boys are among the nominees for the upcoming Webby Awards along with the likes of John Mayer, Trevor Noah, Cardi B, and Meghan Thee Stallion.

AceShowbiz –

Billie Eilish and BTS are among the stars in the running for the 2021 Webby Awards.

The “bad guy” singer will compete for Viral, General Video (Video) for her annual Vanity Fair chat, titled, “Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year“, while BTS’ “Map of the Soul ON:E” online concert has earned them a nod for Music, General (Virtual & Remote), a category which also includes the “Diplo vs. The World DJ” battle.

John Mayer, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, and comedians Trevor Noah and James Corden are also shortlisted for prizes, as well as Jennifer Garner, who is recognised for her virtual cooking series.

The annual ceremony, which is organised by officials at the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences and honours excellence online across a variety of fields, will be hosted by actress Jameela Jamil on 18 May.

Fans can tune into the virtual event at WebbyAwards.com.

Some of the nominees are as follows:

Best Individual Episode, Science & Education (Podcasts):

“ America Dissected: Coronavirus ” – Crooked Media

” – Crooked Media “ Liar, Liar: How to Raise an Honest Child in a Post-truth Society ” – GreatSchools.org

” – GreatSchools.org “ Prognosis: Coronavirus ” – Loud Tree Media

” – Loud Tree Media “ Dope Labs ” – Spotify Studios

” – Spotify Studios “Should This Exist – The Deepfake Detective” – WaitWhat

Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video):

“ Best Ever Food Review Show “

“ “ La Rosalia ” – Cut+Run

” – Cut+Run “ Megan Thee Stallion : The New York Time ” – Cut+Run

” – Cut+Run Vogue “I Love NY” – Modern Post Rolling Stones “Criss Cross” – Object & Animal

Best Public Service & Activism (General Virtual & Remote):

“ CLIMATE EMERGENCY INTERACTIVE – University of the Arts London – UNIT9 ” – Martin Percy

” – Martin Percy “ The Uncensored Library ” – MediaMonks B.V.

” – MediaMonks B.V. “ One World: Together at Home ” – Global Citizen

” – Global Citizen “ Vote with Us ” – Future Coalition

” – Future Coalition “Invisible Hate” – m ss ng p eces

Best Audience Integration (Virtual & Remote Features):

“ 2020 MTV Video Music Awards ” – Stan Cam

” – Stan Cam “ Meeting Intruders ” – B-reel

” – B-reel “ Red Rocks Unpaused ” – Madwell

” – Madwell “ Artificial ” – 96Next

” – 96Next “She Can STEM Concert” – Deloitte Digital

Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features):

Exhibit Zero – Momentum WW, Commonwealth/McCann, Weber Shandwick and MRM

Save our Stages Fest – Youtube Music

ComplexLand – Jam3

Adobe MAX – Adobe

2020 Roots Picnic Virtual Experience – The Oriel Co.

Best Host or Personality (Virtual & Remote Features):

“ RZA x TAZO Guided Meditations ” – Edelman

” – Edelman “ Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert ” – Markham Group

” – Markham Group “ Honor Her Wish ” – Markham Group

” – Markham Group “ Black Entrepreneurs Day ” – RMG

” – RMG Trevor Noah – The Daily Social Distancing Show” – Comedy Central Digital

Branded Content, Politics & Advocacy (Advertising, Media & PR):

“ AOC ‘Systemic Change’ ” – The Win Company

” – The Win Company “ Biden Island ” – Giant Spoon

” – Giant Spoon “ Shining City on a Hill ” – Eleven Films

” – Eleven Films “ Slate Studios and Firefox: The Activist’s Playbook “- Slate

“- Slate “The Social Dilemma” – Exposure Labs

Branded Content, Auto & Auto Services (Advertising, Media & PR):

“ John Mayer Goes Outside ” – Atlantic Re:think

” – Atlantic Re:think “ Features Film ” – David&Goliath

” – David&Goliath “ Ford Expert in 0-60 ” – BBDO New York

” – BBDO New York “ Emotions by Lexus ” – Quartz

” – Quartz “Porsche & Star Wars: The Designer Alliance” – Cramer-Krasselt

Public Service & Activism (Video):

“ Sincerely, Camille ” – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

” – OWN: Network “ Unpack That ” – The Root

” – The Root “ A Gift of Joy ” – Unanimous Media

” – Unanimous Media GLAAD x BuzzFeed Present “Drive the Vote” – GLAAD

– GLAAD “Disability Demands Justice” – Ford Foundation

Music, General (Virtual & Remote):

“ Diplo vs. The World ” – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

” – Goodby Silverstein & Partners “ Adult Swim Festival goes global ” – Adult Swim

” – Adult Swim “ She Can STEM Concert ” – Deloitte Digital

” – Deloitte Digital “ Moses Sumney – Live from Planet Afropunk ” – Moses Sumney

” – Moses Sumney Kiswe Powers BTS‘ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” – Purpose Worldwide

Humor, General (Social):