Bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group passes U.S. House panel, future uncertain By Reuters

The so-called NOPEC bill, introduced by Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican, passed on a voice vote in the House Judiciary Committee. Similar bills to crack down on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries when oil prices are on the rise have appeared in Congress without success for more than 20 years.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House panel on Wednesday passed a bill to open the OPEC oil production group and countries that work with it to lawsuits for collusion in boosting petroleum prices, but it was uncertain whether the legislation would be considered by the full chamber.

