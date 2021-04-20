Home Business Bibox beats lawsuit alleging unregistered securities issuance By Cointelegraph

Bibox beats lawsuit alleging unregistered securities issuance

A lawsuit accusing crypto exchange Bibox of selling six unregistered securities was thrown out of a U.S. District Court after Judge Denise Cote ruled the plaintiff had failed to file the complaint within 12 months of trading the tokens.

Plaintiff Alexander Clifford filed the class-action complaint on June 3, 2020, seeking to recover investments he previously made into Bibox’s native BIX token, in addition to Eos (), Tron (TRX), Aave (LEND), and Aelf (ELF) on behalf of other investors.