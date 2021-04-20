Bank of America investors back executive pay, directors By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A majority of Bank of America (NYSE:) investors voted to approve the bank’s executive pay plans and to reelect the board’s directors at the bank’s annual shareholder meeting, held online on Tuesday.
None of the four shareholder proposals, which included a proposal to conduct a racial equity audit, received enough votes to pass, according to a preliminary tally of the votes.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.