‘Bachelor’ Exes Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Are on ‘Non-Speaking Terms’ Due to His Lie

Things went south between “The Bachelor” exes Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell. If a new report is to be believed, the former couple is not on speaking terms after they split following Rachael’s racism scandal.

A source claimed to Us Weekly on Monday, April 19 that “Rachael and Matt are on non-speaking terms after she learned about him lying about being in communication with another girl.” Detailing the tension, the insider shared, “He was in Atlanta this weekend, which is less than an hour away from where Rachael resides, and he has not reached out to her to make amends or apologize. As far as she’s concerned, what they had is in the past now.”

It was also said that the NFL player had been speaking to another woman named Grace despite him visiting the graphic designer in New York City earlier this month. “Rachael is very emotional right now because she was very hopeful that things were going to work out,” another source added. “She’s still trying to process this.”

When Matt visited her, she believed that she might be able to reunite with Matt. When she found out about Grace, she allegedly felt “manipulated” by him. A source close to Matt, however, insisted that the North Carolina native didn’t have plan to be getting back together with Rachael. The insider said that the 29-year-old “tried to make it clear to her that he just wants to be friends,” adding, “Matt is a caring and supportive person, so he wouldn’t want to block her out of his life completely.”

Matt declared Rachael as the winner of his season of “The Bachelor”, though he didn’t propose to her in the finale. Their relationship, however, didn’t last long as Matt revealed on “After the Final Rose” in March that they had called it quits following controversy surrounding Rachael over her past racist behavior.

“As someone who grew up in the South, it takes me to a place that I don’t often like to think about. I wasn’t OK,” Matt said about Rachael attending an antebellum-themed party back in school. “It was in that moment and the conversation that I had, that Rachael might not understand what it means to be black in America. It’s heartbreaking. If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”