Avast’s confident update sends cybersecurity firm to top of FTSE By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague

LONDON (Reuters) – Cybersecurity firm Avast said it had made a good start to the year, with organic revenue rising 10.4% in the first quarter, and forecast revenue growth at the top end of its 6-8% range, sending its shares to the top of the on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Ondrej Vlcek said there was continued demand for the London-listed company’s security, privacy and performance products, and he looked forward to the rest of the year with confidence.

Analysts at UBS said the continuing strong top line momentum, increase in the guidance and especially the strong cash flow should be well-received by the market.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR