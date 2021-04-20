Australia’s largest diamond ring expected to sell for more than $1m in prestige auction

Australia’s largest diamond ring is tipped to be snapped up for more than $1 million at an auction tonight.

The prime 25-carat stone, with a square emerald-cut diamond, is expected to break records when auctioned in Woollahra, in Sydney’s east, at 6pm.

The diamond has an estimated worth of $990,000-$1.2 million, making it the most expensive to be ever offered in Australia and the queen of all engagement rings.

This 25.02 carat ring is the largest diamond ever to be auctioned in Australia. (Supplied Nine)

It is understood the “spectacular” stone was cut from a 47.961 carat rough, ethically mined in the Canadian Tundra, and now listed for sale by a mystery local investor.

When compared with the engagement rings of celebrities , the diamond holds immense prestige, eclipsing those of Kim Kardashian (15 carats), Meghan Markle (six carats) and Jennifer Lopez (15 carats).

With an estimated price range of $990,000-$1,200,000, the ring is also the most expensive diamond ever to be offered in Australia. (Leonard Joel)

The ring’s band is decorated with a line of graduating baguette diamonds, which add to approximately 3.25 carats.

Auction house Leonard Joel’s head of important jewels, Hamish Sharma described the diamond as “one of its kind” when it comes to rarity.

Mr Sharma, who has been in the jewellery industry for 40 years, told 9news.com.au the diamond is the most amazing he has ever laid eyes on.

“You’ve got the size of the diamond – 25 carats is significantly big and you’ve got the quality … it’s a flawless clarity, he said.

“It’s the rarity and of course the beauty of the stone.

“When you look into it, it sort of mesmerizes.

“When people put it on, they haven’t been able to take it off.

“It’s like a holy grail … not quite – but where do you find another?”

Arthur Streeton painting up for auction for first time in 100 years

The seller is a wealthy Australian ex-pat, who bought the diamond a few months ago as an investment, and now wants to sell it to make a profit.

There is high interest among a number of investors to buy the diamond, the demographic made up of both young and middle-aged buyers of high net worth.

While others interested include wealthier older Australians.

“Diamonds are recognised as an asset,” Mr Sharma said.

“We have got people who are looking at diversifying their portfolio. The appeal is across the age spectrum.”

According to an old tradition, men would pay three months’ salary for a woman’s engagement ring.