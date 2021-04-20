Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.68% By Investing.com



Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.68%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 3.02% or 1.32 points to trade at 45.08 at the close. Meanwhile, Bank Of Queensland Ltd. (ASX:) added 2.69% or 0.24 points to end at 9.15 and Healius Ltd (ASX:) was up 2.49% or 0.100 points to 4.120 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Challenger Ltd (ASX:), which fell 15.76% or 1.040 points to trade at 5.560 at the close. Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:) declined 8.31% or 0.530 points to end at 5.850 and Altium Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.24% or 1.57 points to 28.41.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 837 to 517 and 367 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 6.96% to 12.482.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.19% or 3.30 to $1773.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.25% or 0.79 to hit $64.22 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.27% or 0.85 to trade at $67.90 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.75% to 0.7815, while AUD/JPY rose 0.91% to 84.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 90.858.