Australia retail sales jump in March – preliminary data

Article content

SYDNEY — Australian retail sales surpassed expectations in March as soaring house prices boosted consumer confidence while the re-opening of state borders allowed cashed-up households to splurge on travel again.

Sales rose 1.4% in March from February, outpacing forecasts for a 1% gain, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday.

Retail turnover of A$30.72 billion ($23.71 billion) was up a hefty 2.3% on March last year, just when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Household consumption in recent months has been driven by skyrocketing house prices, government welfare payments, record low borrowing costs and a surge in employment — all of which have boosted consumer confidence.

Wednesday’s data supports the view that Australia’s A$2 trillion economy is on a solid footing though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will wait for inflationary pressures to emerge before considering interest rate hikes.

Despite the strong turnover for March, sales values were down 0.1% in the first quarter from the prior three-month period, implying “that retail and by extension household consumption won’t be a major contributor to economic growth in the March quarter,” said Callam Pickering, economist at global job site Indeed.