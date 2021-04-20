Atomic swaps and network upgrades send Monero (XMR) price to a 3-year high By Cointelegraph

As the 2021 bull market cycle unfolds with decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, being two of the biggest driving forces for growth, old-school cryptocurrency projects have quietly been climbing higher as their established track records begin to attract traders who value a longer history of success.

One such project that has been gaining traction in recent weeks is Monero (XMR), a privacy-focused project that recently celebrated its seven-year anniversary and is now looking to take out its 2017 all-time high of $470.

XMR/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView