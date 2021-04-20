ASIC calls for closer engagement, but crypto industry says rules are unclear By Cointelegraph

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission, or ASIC, is urging local blockchain and crypto firms to engage with regulators to help them foster innovation in the region.

Speaking at the Australia Blockchain conference on Monday, Jonathan Hatch, senior advisor of strategic intelligence at the ASIC, emphasized the regulator is trying to build trust and collaborate with the crypto economy.