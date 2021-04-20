Asian shares at highest since early March, weak dollar boosts commodities

Article content

HONG KONG — Asian shares hit a six-and-a-half week top on Tuesday, shaking off an initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multi-week lows against most other major currencies in a boost for commodities.

Chinese blue chips rose 0.30% and Korea gained 0.38%, helping MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to add 0.26% and reach its highest since early March.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.23%, but Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.13% and FTSE futures were down 0.07%, suggesting a more cautious European open.

“It is a Goldilocks scenario for Asia in the sense that you’ve got expectations of double digit earnings growth, and valuations which look attractive relative to the U.S. equity market and even the MSCI world,” said Andrew Gillan head of Asia ex Japan equities at Janus Henderson Investors.

However, Asian valuations are fair rather than cheap relative to their historical levels, Gillan noted.

Japan bucked the trend in Asia as the Nikkei fell 2.13% on worries that the possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in the country’s biggest cities would slow the economic recovery.

In currency markets, the dollar continued its recent weakness, falling further from six-week lows it hit on Monday.