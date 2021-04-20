Are we there yet? Here’s why one analyst says its not ‘altcoin season’ By Cointelegraph



Are we there yet? Here’s why one analyst says its not ‘altcoin season’



Few traders would argue against the fact that (BTC) is in a bull market, but there is less consensus on whether the market is in the midst of an “altcoin season.” A quick view of Crypto Twitter shows the schism between traders who are certain we are halfway through alt season and those who believe it has yet to begin.

Typically, traders rely on a wide swath of indicators and metrics, like Bitcoin’s total market capitalization versus the total altcoin market cap, Bitcoin’s dominance rate, and whether low-cap altcoins have rallied by a certain percentage.

Bitcoin market cap dominance weekly chart. Source: TradingView, Jarvis Labs

