Apple goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push

Article content

Apple Inc is fighting to retain control of the fast-growing podcasting market it popularized years ago but did not monetize, analysts and industry experts told Reuters.

Nearly 16 years after Apple added the ability to find podcasts — a portmanteau of “iPod” and “broadcasting” coined by a Guardian journalist — to its iTunes software, the iPhone maker now seeks to court podcast creators with new subscription and creator tools, and fend off competition from streaming audio company Spotify.

Apple announced on Tuesday it will launch Apple Podcast subscriptions, which will let users pay to unlock new content and additional benefits like ad-free listening, said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook during the presentation.

Pricing for each subscription will be set by the creator and billed monthly, Apple noted in a press release.

It also introduced a new Apple Podcasters Program that will cost $19.99 per month, and will provide creators the tools they need to offer podcast subscriptions.

The company will also redesign its Apple Podcast app to include channels, which will let users find new shows from their favorite creators and hosts, Cook said.

The features will roll out to 170 regions next month.