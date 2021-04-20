Another win for the meme coin as Newegg adds DOGE as a payment option By BTC Peers

Another win for the meme coin as Newegg adds DOGE as a payment option
DOGE is proving to be more than just a fad. The meme coin has scored another win in the form of payment support from Newegg.
The online retailer announced on Tuesday that it was considering adding Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment option on its platform. If this happens, DOGE, which has largely functioned as a joke coin will get some needed usability.
We’re considering accepting @dogecoin as a payment option. RT this if you want this to happen. #DogeDay #dogecoin
