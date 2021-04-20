Andreessen Horowitz leads $28M Aleo raise By Cointelegraph

Andreessen Horowitz leads $28M Aleo raise
Aleo, a privacy-focused blockchain, has secured $28 million in investments to bring its zero-knowledge applications to a wider market.
California-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the private investment round. Notable contributions also came from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Variant Fund, Polychain Capital and the Joseph Lubin-led Ethereal Ventures, among others.
