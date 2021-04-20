‘American Idol’ Star Cecil Ray’s Ex Shares Pics of Injuries After His Arrest on Burglary Charge

TikTok

The season 19 contestant of the singing competition show is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Mariah Lopez when she refused to let him in and see a child he believes is his.

Cecil Ray went from a singing hopeful to becoming an inmate. The contestant of “American Idol” season 19, whose full name is Cecil Ray Baker, has been arrested after allegedly forcefully entering his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her.

According to TMZ, Cecil went to his ex Mariah Lopez’s home last week. When she refused to let him in and see the child be believes is his, he went to a locked back door and ripped it open to gain entry. Mariah told police Cecil then pushed her to the floor and “struck her in the face with a palm heel” before leaving.

Cecil’s sister has even testified against the 20-year-old singer. She claims she witnessed the incident, which mostly corroborated Mariah’s version of events, police said.

After receiving the report, police tracked down Cecil and learned that he had relocated to a nearby town. He was arrested a few days later on Saturday, April 17 by Rockdale Texas Police in Rockdale, Texas. He was charged with burglary of habitation, which is a second-degree felony, but was released from the Milam County Jail later on the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Following Cecil’s arrest, Mariah took to TikTok to reveal her bruised arms and legs which she allegedly suffered from Cecil’s abuse. She also shared a photo of her broken door while assuring her followers that “my daughter and I are happy, safe and healthy.”

Mariah additionally included screenshots of her text exchanges with Cecil in the TikTok video. In one of their conversations, Cecil appeared to threaten his ex-girlfriend as writing, “I swear. I am going to make you regret this s**t if this is what you’re going to do.”

She additionally claimed that his family was aware of his behavior, but they did nothing. “There were times where it was hard to leave,” she admitted, but she appeared to ignore him when he texted her to tell her, “Mariah. Look. I love you. I do. That’s why I’m not done with you. Just call me. Let’s get it figured out.”

Sharing her hope for her ex, Mariah added, “But in all honesty I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable for your own actions. I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you needed to be.”

Cecil made it to the top 24 of “American Idol” season 19, but he was eliminated from the show on April 11.