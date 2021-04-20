Allegedly murdered Gold Coast mum’s post-mortem could take nine months

Neighbours reported hearing screams and the sound of an explosion about 6.40am.

Her estranged partner Brian Johnston, 34, has since been charged with her murder.

He remains in a serious condition after being found a few blocks away in a semi-conscious state, with burns to his body.

He remains in Gold Coast University Hospital and has been unable to communicate with his lawyer.

Neighbours told police they saw a man run from the scene injured and bloodied.

“He turned up in the bushes in the house next door to me – his left arm was heavily bandaged,” one neighbour told 9News.

“(A passerby) saw the fella and asked you know, ‘are you okay mate?’ He made some remark like, ‘I’m fine’, but he had his head down.”

A fundraiser launched to pay for Ms Wilkinson’s funeral and the schooling of her three children has raised $65,000 in less than 24 hours.

Ms Wilkinson’s death came less than two months after her mother died suddenly at age 55.