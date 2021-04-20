Alex Rodriguez Back to Work in 1st Pic Since Jennifer Lopez Split

WENN/Jaime Espinoza

The photo, which sees the former Yankees star stepping off of a private plane, comes just days after he made public his separation from the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker.

AceShowbiz –

Alex Rodriguez managed to keep his heartbreak under wraps following his split from Jennifer Lopez. A few days after confirming his breakup from his singer fiancee, the former Yankees star was photographed for the first time as he got back to work.

On Sunday, April 18, the 45-year-old athlete could be seen stepping off of a private plane in Hartford, Connecticut. He appeared to make his way towards the ESPN studios since he is part of the company’s broadcast team for “Sunday Night Baseball“.

For the outing, A-Rod opted to go with white collar T-shirt, ivory pants and a pair of white sneakers. The World Series champion completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses, a face mask and a black handbag.

A-Rod’s picture came after he made public his split from J.Lo on Thursday, April 15. In a joint statement for “Today“, they said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Despite the breakup, the “Hustlers” actress reportedly has not returned the engagement ring his former fiance gave to her. TMZ also noted that they have yet to discuss the matter. In addition, the former couple allegedly has exchanged “massive amounts of jewelry” while they were still together, so it was assumed that the $1.8 million sparkle was not something he would fight for.

Addressing A-Rod and J.Lo’s split was Madison Lecroy, who was previously accused of having an affair with the MLB icon. The 30-year-old “Southern Charm” star simply told Page Six on Thursday, April 15, “I wish them the best.”

Madison herself just confirmed that she is off the market. After her fans brought up the affair speculations between her and A-Rod on her recent Instagram post, the reality star shut down the rumors and declared, “I have a boyfriend!”