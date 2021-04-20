Addison Rae Declares Single Status Amid Jack Harlow and Bryce Hall Dating Drama

Instagram

The TikTok star insists she’s not in any relationship amid Jack Harlow dating rumors which led to a social media drama with her on-and-off boyfriend Bryce Hall.

Influencer Addison Rae is happily single – despite fans speculating she’s dating singer Jack Harlow.

The 20-year-old TikTok star was reportedly seen holding hands with Jack while attending the Triller fight night this weekend (17Apr21), which saw YouTuber Jake Paul beat mixed martial arts star Ben Askren in the first round.

However, things soon escalated as Addison’s on-off boyfriend, fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, took to Twitter on Monday with a string of posts seemingly pointed at his ex and her new man.

“I’m about to explode man,” Bryce tweeted in the early morning hours on Monday. He later added, “F**king me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that f**kin hurts. (sic)”

Hours later, Bryce added, “I feel like such an idiot.”

While fans were quick to tune into the drama, Addison was eager to silence the speculation, insisting she’s not dating Jack or Bryce right now.

She simply tweeted, “I’m single.”

But one hour after Addison sent out that tweet, Bryce wrote another post, insisting, “s**tty days always get worse.”

It remains unclear who Bryce’s posts were directed at.

Meanwhile, the celebrity fight night also saw the live debut of Mt. Westmore, the rap supergroup featuring Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and E-40. The California rappers gave a 20-minute performance before the pay-per-view fight.

Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and The Black Keys were also part of the entertainment at the event taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson was one of the commentators.