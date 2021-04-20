Abu Dhabi’s TAQA expected to sell $1.5 billion in bonds: document By Reuters

© Reuters.
DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi’s TAQA is expected to sell $1.5 billion in two-tranche bonds and tightened guidance after receiving $5 billion in orders, roughly split between the portions, a document showed on Tuesday.
Guidance was tightened to 85-90 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a seven-year tranche and 3.45% plus or minus 5 bps for a 30-year Formosa portion, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday.
