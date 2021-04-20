Abbott Labs Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Abbott Labs (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Abbott Labs announced earnings per share of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

Abbott Labs shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.12% from its 52 week high of $128.54 set on February 12. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.84% from the start of the year.

Abbott Labs shares lost 2.09% in pre-market trade following the report.

Abbott Labs follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Abbott Labs’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $22.01B.

Signify Health had beat expectations on March 24 with first quarter EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $193.5M, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.0535 on revenue of $188.94M.

