3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Covid-19 fears are back, sending stocks lower despite really great earnings reports.

Energy, financials, airlines and industrials were lower, and even tech — save for IBM (NYSE:), which rallied on its results — failed to save the day.

Apple (NASDAQ:) introduced a new iPad product line, prompting hopes that there will be demand for them.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) rose after earnings results and a resumed vaccine rollout for Europe. The U.S. still hasn’t chimed in on a possible return of the vaccine.

We have more earnings coming, with Netflix (NASDAQ:) out today.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Watch Netflix

And by that we don’t mean settle into the couch and binge Who Killed Sara? Keep an eye on shares for a reaction to earnings post-market Tuesday. Chances are the streaming giant won’t match its record haul of new users from last year’s Covid-induced surge, but will it eclipse its own 6 million prediction?

2. More earnings

Wednesday offers a mix of company’s reporting results. Verizon (NYSE:) is the headliner in the morning, while managed-health heavyweight Anthem is also due premarket. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:) and Chipotle (NYSE:) are among the slate of companies dues after the close.

3. Mortgage applications

There’s not much on the economic data front, but we do get some insight into home buying via the index. Last week it fell to 3.7%, it’s sixth-straight week of declines.