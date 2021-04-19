Zendaya and Carey Mulligan Dominate Nominations for 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

WENN

The former Disney actress and the ‘Promising Young Woman’ star are nominated for top honor along with Daniel Kaluuya and late Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Awards.

Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, and the late Chadwick Boseman will fight for the top honour at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The actors are up for the Best Performance trophy while Oscar nominated films “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Promising Young Woman” are up for the Best Movie honour, alongside “Soul“, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever“, and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on 16 May at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees is:

Best Movie:

Best Show:

Best Performance in a Movie:

Best Performance in a Show:

Best Hero:

Best Kiss:

Best Comedic Performance:

Best Villain:

Breakthrough Performance:

Best Fight:

Most Frightened Performance:

Best Duo:

Best Docu-Reality Show:

Best Dating Show:

Best Reality Cast:

Best Competition Series:

Best Lifestyle Show:

“ Deliciousness “

“ “ Fixer Upper : Welcome Home “

“ “ Making rhe Cut “

“ “ Nailed It! “

“ “Queer Eye“

Best New Unscripted Series:

Best Talk/Topical Show:

Best Comedy/Game Show:

“ Floor Is Lava “

“ “ Impractical Jokers “

“ “ Kids Say the Darndest Things “

“ “ Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out “

“ “Ridiculousness“

Best Host:

Breakthrough Social Star:

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series:

Best Fight:

Best International Reality Series: