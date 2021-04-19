Zac Efron Keen to Make Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares A Star on Netflix’s ‘Byron Baes’ Series

Instagram

Though the participation of ‘The Greatest Showman’ star’s girlfriend in the show has not been confirmed, a source claims that the actor might be using his connections to ‘pull strings.’

AceShowbiz –

Zac Efron is said to be keen in making Vanessa Valladares appear on Netflix’s upcoming series “Byron Baes“. Words on the street are, the Troy Bolton of the “High School Musical” film series is “pulling strings” since he is eager to see his model girlfriend joining the cast ensemble of the most awaited show.

Woman’s Day reported that the 33-year-old actor is “determined to make Vanessa Valladares a star” on the “docu-soap series”. A source told the outlet that “The Greatest Showman” star may be using his connections to make it happen.

Though Vanessa’s participation in the show has not been confirmed, the two cast members of the program appeared to have been leaked. The Sydney Morning Herald claimed that former “Love Island” star Elias Chigros and plus-size model Jessica Vander Leahy are likely to star in the upcoming show.

Alongside Elias, 33-year-old curvy model Jessica, who divides her time between the Northern Rivers and Sydney, will also appear in the show in a minor role. Meanwhile, model Elyse Knowles and “Oystergate” influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews have declined the opportunity to join the cast contrary to previous rumors of their casting.

<br />

Elyse denied the rumors by telling fans that she is currently focused on motherhood after giving birth to her first child Sunny on February 25. “Just putting it out there, I am not on Byron Baes, no, no, no… I’m not,” the former “Block” star said in a video taken while she was at the beach with her newborn.

Ruby has offered similar clarification about her potential casting reports. She pointed out, “For everyone asking if I’ll be on this show, I declined the offer. Goodbye Byron, you are officially cooked. How embarrassing.”

A press release for “Byron Baes” described the show as “a docu-soap series following a ‘feed’ of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best [drama] content. #nofilter guaranteed.” In the series, they will build content amid “fights, flings and heartbreak.” The show will be Netflix’s first Australian reality TV commission and will run for eight episodes in total.