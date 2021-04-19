Yuan eases as investors focus on Sino-U.S. tensions, tighter cash conditions pare losses

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased marginally
against the dollar on Monday, as some investors shifted their
attention to a potential flare-up in tensions between Beijing
and Washington, but losses were pared by signs of tightness in
onshore money markets.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a near four-week high of
6.5233 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5288.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5282
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5258 at midday, 46 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
Currency traders said the yuan continued trading sideways on
Monday, with many investors becoming cautious ahead of a U.S.
Senate panel’s consideration of a China bill to gauge future
developments in Sino-U.S. relations, a critical factor weighing
on the yuan over the past few years.
“Market will continue to watch out for the collaboration
between U.S. and China on climate change after a fruitful
discussion between top climate officials in Shanghai last week,”
Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in
Singapore, said in a note.
“However, the U.S.-China relationship is likely to be
clouded by the upcoming bipartisan ‘Strategic Competition Act of
Article content
2021’.”
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote
on a 280-page bipartisan bill that aims to counter China’s
influence on April 21.
Some analysts and economists pointed out that the Biden
administration, unlikely its predecessor, has shifted its China
focus away from trade imbalances.
“Without the return of trade war, the escalating China-U.S.
tensions should prove to (be) less destructive to the RMB but
the increasing financial sanctions, if any, could disrupt
capital flow to China and fuel RMB volatility,” said Ken Cheung,
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
The domestic currency market largely ignored the U.S.
Treasury Department’s decision not to label China as a currency
manipulator in the first semi-annual foreign exchange report
issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Losses in the local currency were capped by slightly tighter
liquidity conditions in the onshore interbank market as tax
season approached. The interest rate on China’s benchmark
overnight repo traded in the interbank money market
jumped to 2.31% in the morning session, the
highest level since April 1.
The global dollar index rose to 91.651 at midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5257 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0405 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.5233 6.5288 0.08%
Spot yuan 6.5258 6.5212 -0.07%
Divergence from 0.04%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.04%
Spot change since 2005 26.83%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 96.42 96.46 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.651 91.618 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.5257 0.00%
*
Offshore 6.7054 -2.72%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Stephen Coates)
