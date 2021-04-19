Yuan eases as investors focus on Sino-U.S. tensions, tighter cash conditions pare losses

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased marginally

against the dollar on Monday, as some investors shifted their

attention to a potential flare-up in tensions between Beijing

and Washington, but losses were pared by signs of tightness in

onshore money markets.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at a near four-week high of

6.5233 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5288.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5282

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5258 at midday, 46 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said the yuan continued trading sideways on

Monday, with many investors becoming cautious ahead of a U.S.

Senate panel’s consideration of a China bill to gauge future

developments in Sino-U.S. relations, a critical factor weighing

on the yuan over the past few years.

“Market will continue to watch out for the collaboration

between U.S. and China on climate change after a fruitful

discussion between top climate officials in Shanghai last week,”

Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in

Singapore, said in a note.

“However, the U.S.-China relationship is likely to be

clouded by the upcoming bipartisan ‘Strategic Competition Act of

2021’.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to vote

on a 280-page bipartisan bill that aims to counter China’s

influence on April 21.

Some analysts and economists pointed out that the Biden

administration, unlikely its predecessor, has shifted its China

focus away from trade imbalances.

“Without the return of trade war, the escalating China-U.S.

tensions should prove to (be) less destructive to the RMB but

the increasing financial sanctions, if any, could disrupt

capital flow to China and fuel RMB volatility,” said Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

The domestic currency market largely ignored the U.S.

Treasury Department’s decision not to label China as a currency

manipulator in the first semi-annual foreign exchange report

issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Losses in the local currency were capped by slightly tighter

liquidity conditions in the onshore interbank market as tax

season approached. The interest rate on China’s benchmark

overnight repo traded in the interbank money market

jumped to 2.31% in the morning session, the

highest level since April 1.

The global dollar index rose to 91.651 at midday,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5257 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.5233 6.5288 0.08%

Spot yuan 6.5258 6.5212 -0.07%

Divergence from 0.04%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.04%

Spot change since 2005 26.83%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 96.42 96.46 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.651 91.618 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.5257 0.00%

*

Offshore 6.7054 -2.72%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Stephen Coates)

