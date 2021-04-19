Yuan eases as investors focus on Sino-U.S. tensions, tighter cash conditions pare losses

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased marginally

against the dollar on Monday, as some investors shifted their

attention to a potential flare-up in tensions between Beijing

and Washington, but losses were pared by signs of tightness in

onshore money markets.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at a near four-week high of

6.5233 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5288.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5282

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5258 at midday, 46 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said the yuan continued trading sideways on

Monday, with many investors becoming cautious ahead of a U.S.

Senate panel’s consideration of a China bill to gauge future

developments in Sino-U.S. relations, a critical factor weighing

on the yuan over the past few years.

“Market will continue to watch out for the collaboration

between U.S. and China on climate change after a fruitful

discussion between top climate officials in Shanghai last week,”

Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in

Singapore, said in a note.

“However, the U.S.-China relationship is likely to be

clouded by the upcoming bipartisan ‘Strategic Competition Act of